Govt's pricing scheme scheme 'vilifies farmers' - Luxon

National is "deeply committed" to New Zealand's climate goals but its road to net zero emissions by 2050 will differ from the Government's, its leader says.

Christopher Luxon told Breakfast this morning that National is taking climate change seriously under his leadership.

However, he said it's important to be reducing emissions in a "sensible, pragmatic, and evidence-based way".

"We may deliver ends differently from the Government to hit those goals."

It comes amid weeks of criticism of the Government's pricing scheme, which would see farmers taxed on their agricultural emissions.

On Breakfast this morning, Luxon said the policy "vilified" farmers.

"We need to change our mindset from saying 'farmers are villains'."

"They're the most emissions-efficient farmers in the world, we should back them."

Earlier on Breakfast, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the Government's scheme aligned with the pricing plans put forward by the sector.

Luxon said he's spoken to farmers on the ground and industry CEOs about the policy.

"What the Government's proposing and what they propose are very different schemes," he said.

But Luxon also said the Government hasn't moved fast enough on climate change, saying "there's more to do".

"We've got a Labour government that comes in with a big bumper sticker, talking big about climate change."

"We now import three times as much coal as we did in any year of a National government, and actually our emissions have gotten worse."

Luxon rejected the suggestion that the party's stance on agricultural emissions contradicted its commitment to climate action.

He said the sector "wants to evolve" but the Government has pushed it "way too far".