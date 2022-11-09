16-year-old Auckland girl injured in hit-and-run

A 16-year-old girl was victim to a hit-and-run just after 11pm yesterday in Ōtara, police say.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

She was struck as she left her home, with the driver not stopping to check on her.

She was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver and the vehicle used in the incident, described as a grey hatchback.

ADVERTISEMENT

They ask that anyone with information call 105 and quote event number P052537740.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.