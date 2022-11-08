Woman falls, trapped by car during league celebrations

A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being run over in Māngere earlier this morning.

She was among Rugby League World Cup fans celebrating the ongoing tournament in the UK.

Emergency services responded just after 1am.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj described the incident as "entirely preventable."

"The victim had been sitting on the bonnet of a moving car, when she has slid off and been run over by the vehicle leaving her trapped."

The woman was brought to Middlemore Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition, and police are inquiring with the driver involved.

In light of the incident, police are asking fans to celebrate lawfully, peacefully and respectfully.

"Our concern continues to be that dangerous activities or unlawful behaviour could lead to further serious or fatal injuries," Srhoj says.

"Show your pride - safely and respectfully."

This weekend New Zealand plays Australia at 8.45am on Saturday, while England play Samoa at 3.30am on Sunday.