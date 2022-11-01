CCTV shows Lebanon league players chasing thief down Manchester street

Source: 1News / AAP

Dramatic vision shows members of the Lebanon rugby league team chasing a thief down a Manchester street after they allegedly tried to help themselves to items from the team hotel.

Coach Michael Cheika - the former Wallabies coach - had a laptop stolen, while in a different incident, someone tried to pinch the team's GPS trackers and uniforms.

"It has been a bit of a crazy week with all that happening and trying to not have it as a distraction," Cheika said.

"They say we (Lebanon) are part-timers, I think the other part-time we're doing is security work.

"The first thing I'd steal would be the Lebanese jerseys, I don't care about the computers.

"But everyone's handled those distractions pretty well, we're pushing on past that."

Vision shows barefoot members of the team, including one who 9News says leapt off a massage table, setting off after an alleged thief.

They managed to catch the intruder, and walked him back to the hotel without using force. They have been praised for their bravery and composure.

Lebanon will play Australia in the quarterfinals, having finished second in group C behind New Zealand.

