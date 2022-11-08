Music rights within kapa haka performances discussed at hui

Kapa haka performers are making a stand over the use of commercial music in their dances.

By Taroi Black and Ethan Oneroa

Issues over music rights were raised after copyright challenges saw two items pulled from online and television broadcasts at the National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka competition in September.

Kokko Media owner Te Rāhui August said the media agency was disappointed in having to inform the schools involved that the original composers had denied the use of their music in their performances.

"He aroha nō mātou ki te whakahoki i tērā kōrero ki ngā kapa...te taea te aha. (I felt for our composers when we had to let them know... there wasn't much we could do about it)."

Kapa Haka rōpū have long used mainstream tunes in their compositions as a way to attract audiences to their performances through a sense of familiarity.

Te Tautāwhinga (APRA AMCOS NZ) broadcast and online licensing manager Oliver Khouri said a hui yesterday was called as a way to inform and discuss requirements for licensing such tunes on television and digital programming.

"When producers create content and broadcast it online there are certain rights that are required and we're here to provide that information."

Co-chairman of Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa Kimiora Webster told Te Karere there were many advantages for kaitito waiata in composing their own tunes for their items.

"Akene pea ka kimihia tētahi kaiwaiata, tētahi kaitito pērā i a Pere Wihongi, pērā i a Rob Ruha mā, nā reira me whakatū wānanga. (It's only right that we set up these discussions, we might just end up finding new musical talents such as Pere Wihongi or Rob Ruha in the mix)."

Khouri said Te Tautāwhinga is ready to work with composers in helping them compose their own tunes.