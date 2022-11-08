Dunedin hit-and-run murder accused named

The man accused of killing 28-year-old Sean Buis at a Dunedin lookout earlier this year can now be named.

Lance Moore is accused of killing 28-year-old Sean Buis in a hit-and-run in Dunedin earlier this year. (Source: 1News)

Lance Moore appeared before Justice Cameron Mander via video link at the Dunedin High Court this morning.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Moore has been remanded in custody but there will be a hearing for an electronically-monitored bail application later this month.

Buis was fatally struck by a vehicle at Dunedin's Unity Park lookout at 7.30pm on July 21.

He was believed to have gone to the lookout with an associate in order to meet someone but they were met by the occupants of two cars, including a person they were not expecting.

Buis left the car he had arrived in, and went on foot towards Eglinton Rd where he was fatally struck.

Emergency services attempted CPR but Buis died at the scene. A homicide investigation was then launched.

Police recovered a Red Ford Falcon they believe was involved in his death in August.

The vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in a crash.