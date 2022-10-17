Man charged with murder over alleged Dunedin hit-and-run

A man has been charged with murder, after Sean Buis was fatally struck by a vehicle in Dunedin earlier this year.

The 28-year-old, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Eglinton Road around 7.30pm on July 21.

At the time police said officers were called to an initial scene near Unity Park lookout after reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle.

Emergency services attempted CPR but Buis died at the scene. A homicide investigation was then launched.

Police recovered a Red Ford Falcon they believe was involved in his death in August.

The vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in a crash.

Today, police announced a 35-year-old man appeared in Dunedin District Court today charged with murder.

He was granted interim name suppression and has been remanded in custody until next month.

