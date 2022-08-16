Car likely used in fatal Dunedin hit and run recovered by police

Police have recovered a car they believe was involved in a hit and run that left a Dunedin man dead last month.

Police were called after reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle on Thursday night. (Source: 1News)

Sean Buis, aged 28 from Mornington, died on July 21 after police were called to a location near Unity Park around 7.30pm after reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle.

A homicide investigation was launched by police on July 26.

On Tuesday, police said they have recovered a 2003 Red Ford Falcon they believe was involved in his death.

"Police have completed an examination of the vehicle with forensic scientists and have recovered a number of items of interest," Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said.

"The vehicle has damage consistent with being involved in a crash and we are confident forensic testing will confirm it was the vehicle involved.

"The investigation has established that an incident initially occurred at the Unity Park lookout, which caused Mr Buis to move toward Eglinton Road, where he was fatally struck by a vehicle."

Leigh says the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators are "confident" members of the community know what happened and urge anyone with information to come forward.