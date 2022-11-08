'Forget him forever': Survivor responds to mosque shooter's appeal

A man who survived the Christchurch terror attack has called on the New Zealand public to forget the shooter "forever".

Al Noor mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu points to the scar of a bullet wound in his arm during an interview at his home. (Source: Associated Press)

It's been revealed that terrorist Brenton Tarrant has appealed his conviction and sentence, after murdering 51 people at two Christchurch mosques.

The Australian immigrant carried out a hateful massacre at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in March 15, 2019, firing high-powered guns indiscriminately during Friday prayer.

He later pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a terrorism charge. He was jailed for life without prospect of parole, in the strongest punishment ever handed down by a New Zealand court.

A Court of Appeal spokesperson has now confirmed that Tarrant has filed a notice of appeal against both his conviction and sentence. No hearing date has been set at this stage and any decision will be at the discretion of a judge.

But survivor Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times inside Al Noor mosque, wants the public to "forget him forever".

The shooting survivor called on the justice system to deal with the appeal quickly to deter any "copycats".

"They have to stop this - straight, 'boom' - nothing excused, nothing can happen," he said.

"You killed 51 innocent people and 40 people injured and other people [are] traumatised and you have to pay for it."

Atacocugu believed the terrorist was simply "playing games" and hoped the public wouldn't give him their attention.

"I'm really, really, really upset and angry now. Because every day I am living with those flashbacks, and then that moment I get shot, and then hear the people dying," he said.

"I'm calling to the justice systems, do your job properly and finalise this case."

He also addressed Tarrant directly.

"You are now crying in jail. You deserve it," he said.

"You are going to die there and die slowly and quietly."