Christchurch mosque terrorist appeals conviction and sentence

The Christchurch mosque terrorist who carried out New Zealand’s worst mass murder has appealed his conviction and his sentence.

Brenton Tarrant is currently serving a term of life imprisonment without the prospect of parole after being sentenced on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and a terrorism charge in 2020.

He had previously pleaded guilty to all charges following his hateful attack, where he opened fire at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, indiscriminately firing at worshippers during Friday prayer on March 15 2019.

A Court of Appeal spokesperson confirmed Tarrant had now filed a notice of appeal against his conviction and sentence.

His appeal will now be considered by a judge, although no hearing date has been set yet.