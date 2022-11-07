One dead after Wellington crash, trains suspended

One person has died following a crash in Khandallah, Wellington around 6.35am today.

Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Station Rd and Cashmere Ave.

Road closures are in place and trains have been stopped, as the crash occurred near the railway tracks.

Khandallah Station is closed and trains services can only go as far as Ngaio from Wellington.

Metlink said limited buses are running between Johnsonville and Ngaio and a half hourly timetable for the line will continue.

"Expect delays and cancellations to services and we advise you to seek other transport. Services departing Wellington will run at 32' and 02' past the hour," Metlink said in a statement.