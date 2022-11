1990s hitmakers Counting Crows have announced a three-show NZ tour for March next year.

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows performs in 2022 (Source: Getty)

They will play in Christchurch (March 23), Auckland (March 25) and Wellington (March 27) as part of their The Butter Miracle Tour.

The band had a smash with with 1993 song Mr Jones, with the album August and Everything After selling seven million copies in the US.

Go to livenation.co.nz for ticketing information.