COP27 leaders admit 'reservations' over climate compensation

COP27 leaders have revealed there have been "reservations" about forcing richer countries to pay for climate change to poor countries.

The climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is in full swing, and it's becoming what the number one focus of this conference will be – cash, and who will provide the extra billions of dollars needed to address the impact of climate change.

"Inaction is myopic, and can only defer climate catastrophe," COP26 president Alok Sharma said.

This year's COP president Sameh Shoukry said he particularly welcomed the new agenda item in this year's conference – the funding for loss and damage.

That only came after late talks between delegates.

"There have been reservations as to the extent and responsibilities that might be entailed," he said.

"I would hope that parties continue in that spirit of finding common areas to agree on," UN climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell added.

One thing everyone at COP27 does agree on is that big changes are needed to control global warming and prevent catastrophe.

"We've got an enormous challenge ahead of us to stop the damage from happening and lot of countries are contributing to that damage, including in the developing world," US climate envoy John Kerry told the BBC.