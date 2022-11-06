One dead after fatal Waikato house fire

One person has died after a house fire in Waikato this morning, police said.

Firefighters file image. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services responded to the fire on Sims Street in the town of Ngāruawāhia at around 10.40am today, police said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said the fire was "well involved" when they arrived at the scene.

Two fire investigators attended the incident, FENZ said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cordons remain in place at the property while an examination is carried out.

FENZ and police will make enquiries into the cause of the fire.