One man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Weymouth, South Auckland.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Weymouth, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police said emergency services were called to a residential property at around 10.10pm last night.

The man suffered "non-life threatening injuries" according to police and has been transported to hospital.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender and establish the circumstances of the incident.