Chrissy Teigen's company responds to criticism of copycat cake kits

Chrissy Teigen's company Cravings has responded to criticism that her cake mixes are similar to a Kiwi business, The Caker.

On Wednesday, The Caker founder Jordan Rondel went public about Teigen's new line of mixes that have striking similarities to her own cake kits.

It came after Rondel and Teigen collaborated on a carrot cake mix which they worked on together for several months.

Rondel posted a comparison of their products on Instagram saying it's taken her a week "to try to process" everything what's happened.

A photo comparing the packaging of The Caker's cake mixes to Chrissy Teigen's newly released mixes. (Source: Instagram/ The Caker).

"I have no issue with anyone releasing baking mixes, but I think you guys are right that this particular situation isn’t chill, especially because we’re just a small sister run business."

Rondel has since edited her Instagram post to say her team were told half way through the collaboration that Teigen would be releasing her own line of mixes which is the reason Cravings tried to call the collaboration off.

"I don’t want to get into the details, but we fought to continue because we’d already invested so much, and now this."

Jordan Rondel and Chrissy Teigen. (Source: Instagram/ The Caker).

But Rolling Stones has reported a Cravings representative said in a statement that there are differences between the products.

"Images posted on social media by The Caker team compared the front of our box and the back of their own.

The front of their packaging is different from the photographic approach we took, with their design tending to be a solid, bold colour, which is actually a sleeve rather than the traditional box style we have used."

A photo comparing the packaging of The Caker's cake mixes to Chrissy Teigen's newly released mixes. (Source: Instagram/ The Caker).

On Wednesday, Rondel told Seven Sharp she's had a "hectic" few weeks but she's grateful for the support she's received online.

"It's been incredibly overwhelming and it's really uplifted me and you know, persuaded me to keep going and it's all good."

She said she's trying to remain positive amid the tension and that Teigen's product may even benefit her and attract more Caker customers.

"Healthy competition you know, it might be beneficial, I'm trying to look at it like that anyway."

Rondel says she has no plans to take legal action against Teigen because she doesn't have the money nor the resources.

No one from Teigen's team has been in touch with The Caker yet, but Rondel said she expects they likely will.

"But if they don't, that's okay, it's onwards and upwards."