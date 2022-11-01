Chrissy Teigen criticised after releasing cake product similar to Kiwi brand

The Caker founder Jordan Rondel has gone public after US model Chrissy Teigen released a line of cake mixes very similar to those produced by the Kiwi company.

A photo comparing the packaging of The Caker's cake mixes to Chrissy Teigen's newly released mixes. (Source: Instagram/ The Caker).

Rondel and Teigen recently collaborated on a cake mix after Teigen sung her praises on Instagram for Rondel's chocolate cake.

Teigen posted an Instagram story of her husband, singer John Legend, alongside the infamous cake, captioned: “@thecaker’s flourless chocolate cake is SOOOOO GOOD”.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram story about The Caker. (Source: Instagram/ Chrissy Teigen).

Rondel told Stuff the special mention was "surreal" and a day after the shout out, Teigen's team contacted her about the carrot cake collaboration.

But fast forward two months and Teigen has launched her own product, with virtually identical packaging.

Rondel posted a comparison of their products on Instagram saying it's taken her a week "to try to process" everything what's happened.

"I have no issue with anyone releasing baking mixes, but I think you guys are right that this particular situation isn’t chill, especially because we’re just a small sister run business."

She said she wanted to thank everyone "from the bottom of my exhausted heart" who has stuck up for The Caker in recent days.

"Chrissy was actually lovely to work with and I don't want this to turn into a dramatic witch hunt, I just want to say thank you to my community."

Other celebrities have flocked to the comments in support of Rondel, labelling Teigen as "The Faker".

US fashion brand Zana Bayne wrote on the post: "Shame on @cravingsbychrissyteigen, there’s literally infinite ways to be an original (@thecaker is a great example of a trailblazing business) and instead your team chooses to knowingly copy. Do better. We support you @thecaker !"

Dose and Co founder Libby Boxall also showed her support saying, "This is honestly so shit and disgraceful of her! Your cake kits and business are 1000x better than hers. You’re the queen of cakes and the real OG 💅🏾 👑 💕".

Rondel started her busniess in 2010, opening a cake store on Karangahape Road in Auckland.

She's now living in Los Angles, where she makes cakes to order. Rondel website says a store-front for her bakery in LA is something she's working on.