Monkeypox: Five new community cases in New Zealand

Health officials have announced five new community cases of monkeypox in New Zealand, bringing the total to 33.

Monkeypox vesicles on a hand (file image).

Monkeypox vesicles on a hand (file image).

The new cases are all in the Auckland region.

Since the start of the outbreak, nine cases have been acquired overseas, with 24 identified as community transmission.

The new cases update the total case numbers, last reported on October 27.

The Ministry of Health is urging people who experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash to seek medical advice.

It notes, however, that the general risk from the disease remains very low.

