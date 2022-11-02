Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

Police have named the Christchurch student who died in "unexplained" circumstances on Matipo St in Riccarton yesterday.

Sam Finnemore. (Source: Supplied)

He was Sam Finnemore, 19, from Auckland. He was in Christchurch attending the University of Canterbury.

"Police would like to offer our deepest thoughts and sympathies to Sam's family."

Finnemore's family have issued a statement saying that he "loved life, was always happy".

They said he died two days before his 20th birthday and he loved to competitively snowboard.

"He was well-liked, happy, and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch and Wanaka," the family said.

"We celebrate him and will remember him fondly."

The statement added that the family are grateful for the community supporting them, for the police, and for the University of Canterbury, which they called Finnemore's "home away from home".

Police were called to Matipo St at 3.50am yesterday, and said at the time: "We know that people have questions about what has happened, and police are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to the death.

"While the investigation is underway we're limited in what detail we can provide."

In a statement, the university offered its "deepest condolences to (Finnemore's) family and friends".