Student's death in Christchurch treated as 'unexplained'

Police are treating the death of a University of Canterbury student in Christchurch's Riccarton overnight as "unexplained".

The person died on Matipo St and police were called at 3.50am.

Police said the death was unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

"We know that people have questions about what has happened, and police are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to the death.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While the investigation is underway we're limited in what detail we can provide."

A spokesperson also said "police are aware of the deep sense of grief in the Christchurch community following this morning's unexplained death.

"This is especially true of the family and friends of the person who has died, who need space to grieve."

Map showing Matipo St in Christchurch (Source: 1News)

Police have cordoned off part of the street while they examine the scene.

In a statement, the university offered its "deepest condolences to their family and friends".

"Based on the information we have, we’ve offered support and assistance to those immediately impacted and we have support in place for our student and staff community," a spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Students requiring support are urged to contact our student care services."