The race that stops two nations: Melbourne Cup day returns

As always it’s the race that stops two nations - marking the first Tuesday of November - the Melbourne Cup is kicking off at the Flemington Racecourse today.

It’s arguably the most anticipated social and fashion event in Melbourne's calendar and after a Covid-19 hiatus, the event will see track-side fashion at its best on both sides of the Tasman.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing Ambassador, Hannah Marinkovich, told 1News Melbourne Cup day is always about a “celebration of colour”.

“Melbourne Cup Day is one of my favourite days in terms of racing fashion. There’s always excitement about seeing the fashion track-side here in Auckland and it simultaneously play out over in Melbourne on social media.

“It will be extra special celebrating at Pukekohe today since we missed being track-side last year due to Covid and it will be a preview of fashion to come over the season.”

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing ambassador, Hannah Marinkovich. Credit: Auckland Thoroughbred Racing. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as the Ellerslie track is currently undergoing renovations and will be ready for racing in early 2024.

Auckland’s own journey for Fashions on the Field starts for the summer on Saturday November 19 at Counties Cup Day when the first of the qualifiers for The Ned Prix de Fashion is held.

“Today we will be cheering on our current national titleholder, Eleanor Campbell, as she competes in Melbourne,” Marinkovich said.

The last Melbourne Cup day was held at Ellerslie in 2020. This year's one-of-a-kind Melbourne Cup experience is coming to Pukekohe Park for an 11am start when the Grandstand opens.

CEO of Auckland Thoroughbred Racing, Paul Wilcox, told 1News he’s expecting a “decent crowd” at Pukekohe Park.

“The fact that it’s our first real go since 2020 – and with unlimited numbers it’s a big relief for us for having the punters out again,” he said.

The first race of 10 starts at 12.20pm and the Melbourne Cup race will be broadcast live on TVNZ 1. The last race is held at 6pm.

Ellerslie Races is holding its own online competition – those celebrating Cup day today anywhere in New Zealand can snap a photo of their outfit with a winner selected tomorrow.

1News' Australia correspondent, Andrew Macfarlane, says punters have already started to pile into Flemington this morning.

Melbourne Cup day is underway. (Source: 1News)

"The weather is holding nicely, but forecasters are warning that could quickly change later on today."

Watch the Melbourne Cup live on TVNZ1 from 4.30pm. The big race starts at 5pm.