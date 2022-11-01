Video: Protester pumps oily substance on Melbourne Cup track

Source: 1News

The Melbourne Cup was put in jeopardy this morning after a vandal took to the Flemington Racecourse and poured an unknown oily substance onto the track hours before racing started.

A person claiming to be the offender sent a video to Australia's 9News, showing a hooded figure dousing part of the track with a black liquid.

In a statement, the person said they poured 1000 litres of liquid onto the track and pulled the stunt to protest climate change and the racing industry.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident, which they say took place at 6am.

The Victoria Racing Club said it had to conduct some remedial work on the track to clean up the mess.

Read More

The track is now deemed safe, and the early races proceeded on schedule.

SportMelbourne Cup

Popular Stories

1

Nurse suspended after claiming over $200K in benefits from MSD

2

Ardern: Bespoke response needed to counter violent extremism

3

Man dies in Timaru workplace incident

4

Video: Protester pumps oily substance on Melbourne Cup track

5

Student's death in Christchurch treated as 'unexplained'

Latest Stories

Court hears Jesse Kempson's appeal against sex convictions involving two women

Kiwi wins place in fashion finals at Melbourne Cup event

Nurse suspended after claiming over $200K in benefits from MSD

2 teen boys arrested after string of burglaries across Waikato

Man dies in Timaru workplace incident

Related Stories

Excitement builds ahead of the Melbourne Cup

Trainer of Melbourne Cup favourite cautiously optimistic

Kiwi trainer still all smiles after Verry Elleegant’s Melbourne Cup win