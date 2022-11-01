Video: Protester pumps oily substance on Melbourne Cup track

The Melbourne Cup was put in jeopardy this morning after a vandal took to the Flemington Racecourse and poured an unknown oily substance onto the track hours before racing started.

A person claiming to be the offender sent a video to Australia's 9News, showing a hooded figure dousing part of the track with a black liquid.

In a statement, the person said they poured 1000 litres of liquid onto the track and pulled the stunt to protest climate change and the racing industry.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident, which they say took place at 6am.

The Victoria Racing Club said it had to conduct some remedial work on the track to clean up the mess.

The track is now deemed safe, and the early races proceeded on schedule.