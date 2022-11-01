Kiwi wins place in fashion finals at Melbourne Cup event

The cold wet weather hasn't hampered the spirits at the fashion enclosure for Myer Fashions on the Field's New Zealand competitors, with one Kiwi entrant winning a place in the national finals.

Melbourne Cup Myer Fashions on the Field event. Eleanor Campbell and Anna Campbell. Credit: Auckland Thoroughbred Racing. (Source: Supplied)

It's Victoria Racing Club's (VRC) 60th anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion event, with this year's competition open to New Zealand residents after 2020 and 2021's event was restricted to Australian entrants.

"Laura Campbell, Anna Campbell and Eleanor Campbell all did the country proud in their outfits with Eleanor winning a place in the top three at the national final to be held on Oaks Day," said Auckland Thoroughbred Racing Ambassador Carena West.

"Entrants promenade in front of the judges, and 40 are chosen to progress through to the preliminary stage. From the preliminaries, nine are chosen to go through to the final, and three are chosen to move to the final on Oaks Day," West told 1News from Melbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the major Women's and Men's Racewear competitions were transformed to become the Best Dressed and Best Suited Awards, with all genders encouraged to enter either category based on their unique personal style.

"This update is set to invigorate the time-honoured competition while increasing inclusivity and reach," a spokesperson for Auckland racing club said.

The overall winners will be announced live in the afternoon of Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday, November 3.