Trainer James Ferguson returns to Melbourne for a Cup he can keep

From an ever-expanding list of credits, English trainer James Ferguson can pluck the unique feat of winning the Sydney Cup twice in two weeks.

Deauville Legend trainer James Ferguson in Melbourne this week. (Source: Getty)

He can also pull out a romp through the 2016 Victorian spring carnival when horses he saddled up won a string of country cups and major stakes races at Flemington and Sandown.

But that was all in his "unofficial" training career.

Officially, Ferguson's next Australian winner will be his first - and if sparkling form, a perfect preparation and weight of money means anything, it will be Deauville Legend in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.

On his two previous trips to Australia, Ferguson, 33, filled the role of assistant to Godolphin's head UK trainer Charlie Appleby, a position that required him to travel from England with his team of horses and supervise their entire local preparations.

This time though, he comes as a trainer in his own right, having set up stables at Newmarket in 2019 from where he has already produced more than 60 winners, including Deauville Legend and his breakthrough Group One horse, El Bodegon.

As impressive as those results are, Ferguson's credentials had been stamped years earlier in Melbourne and Sydney.

In an incredible spring campaign in 2016, Ferguson sent out the Appleby-trained Qewy to win the Geelong and Sandown Cups, Francis Of Assisi took out the Bendigo Cup and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington and Oceanographer won the Lexus Stakes at the same track.

"They were certainly great results, but no one can take the credit away from Charlie [Appleby] who had the vision to prepare the horses at home and set them for those targets. I just did my job," Ferguson said.

The then 27-year-old returned to Australia the following autumn with the Godolphin-owned, Appleby-trained Polarisation on a Sydney Cup mission that was to prove a supreme test.

"That was an amazing time," Ferguson recalled.

"Polarisation won the original running of the Sydney Cup, but the stewards declared it a no-race because a horse had fallen just past the winning post the first time around.

"Our horse and several of the others didn't realise what had happened and ran the full two miles (3200m) at race speed."

With the Cup re-scheduled for two weeks later, Ferguson was confronted with the daunting scenario of helping his horse recover from one marathon and have him fit for another within 14 days.

Polarisation duly produced another mighty effort in the re-run to beat Who Shot The Barman by a head.

After returning to England, Ferguson pursued his ambitions, working with trainers Sir Mark Prescott and then Jessica Harrington before establishing himself at Saville House stables in Newmarket.

As his team grew he moved to nearby Kremlin Cottage Stables, a yard previously occupied by Hugo Palmer.

Deauville Legend pictured before trackwork in Melbourne this week. (Source: Getty)

Success has come quickly for the young trainer.

In his first season he trained Zoetic to win in Listed company and in his second term El Bodegon, the subsequent Cox Plate third place getter, gave Ferguson his breakthrough Group One success in the Criterium De Saint-Cloud in France and went on to finish second in the Group One Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby).

Deauville Legend arrived at the stable just over a year ago as a two-year-old and in only seven starts has risen through the ranks, placing the Melbourne Cup firmly onto his program with his victory in the Group Great Voltigeur Stakes at York in which he beat El Bodegon, now trained by Chris Waller, into third place.

The success immediately elevated the horse to the head of Melbourne Cup betting with El Bodegon's Cox Plate performance confirming the form.

For Ferguson, the decision to return to Melbourne was easily made.

"Until you get here you don't realise how big the Melbourne Cup is," he said.

"Having been here before, all it made me want to do was come back here again and again," he said.

"We have Royal Ascot that we're very proud of, but there's nothing that compares to the Melbourne Cup and the Melbourne Cup carnival.

"To come here in my own right is a joy - and with the favourite - we've still got a long way to go, but it gives us great hope."

As for Deauville Legend, the experience has encouraged a similarly positive reaction.

"He travelled over here really well and has got into a nice routine. He's matured mentally since he's been here," Ferguson said.

"We gave him a very easy piece of work on Sunday morning and came through it in great shape.

"He's favourite because of his Great Voltigeur win. We're coming here with a lot of form.

"But I also think it's a very competitive race.

"You have a previous Derby winner in England (Serpentine), Hoo Ya Mal who came second in another Derby and Gold Trip who ran so well in the Caulfield Cup - you've got a lot of really good horses in the race."