Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink signs with UAE World Tour team

Michelle Prendiville
By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink has signed a one-year deal with UAE Team Emirates. with the world tour team UAE after being spotted online.

Michael Vink.

Michael Vink. (Source: Photosport)

The 30-year-old from Christchurch was spotted on virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh.

It's understood UAE bosses were impressed with his performances posted on the platform, and after further tests, he was offered a professional contract with the team.

Fellow kiwi cyclists George Bennett and Finn Fisher-Black are also signed by UAE Team Emirates.

1News revealed Michael Vink had signed with a World Tour team on Sunday.

Read More

Asked on Sunday at the opening stage of the Tour of Southland - an event Vink is a three-time champion at - he said he had an exciting 2023 season ahead but could not confirm his new professional contract.

"It happened in the last few weeks, so that has changed my perspective on things.

"I can't confirm anything yet, but I've definitely got a massive year ahead of me next year."

Other SportChristchurch and CanterburyMiddle East

Popular Stories

1

Nurse suspended after claiming over $200K in benefits from MSD

2

2 teen boys arrested after string of burglaries across Waikato

3

Kiwi wins place in fashion finals at Melbourne Cup event

4

'Costco effect' boosting exports for NZ companies

5

Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim, dies of cancer

Latest Stories

Simply the best surgery for 'Tina Tuna' the native longfin eel

Farmers rail against winter grazing regulations

Anti-alcohol harm campaigners welcome Govt's reform plan

Tour of Southland grind something a little new for two riders

Immigration accused of taking biased approach against Pasifika

Related Stories

Sail GP 'on track' to deliver 'something special' in Christchurch

Kiwis across the country protest in solidarity with Iranian women

Thousands turn out for inaugural Race Tekapo

Cantabrian group rally behind Afghan refugees