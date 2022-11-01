Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink signs with UAE World Tour team

Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink has signed a one-year deal with UAE Team Emirates. with the world tour team UAE after being spotted online.

Michael Vink. (Source: Photosport)

The 30-year-old from Christchurch was spotted on virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh.

It's understood UAE bosses were impressed with his performances posted on the platform, and after further tests, he was offered a professional contract with the team.

Fellow kiwi cyclists George Bennett and Finn Fisher-Black are also signed by UAE Team Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

1News revealed Michael Vink had signed with a World Tour team on Sunday.

Read More Tour of Southland riders vying to challenge 3x Champ Vink

Asked on Sunday at the opening stage of the Tour of Southland - an event Vink is a three-time champion at - he said he had an exciting 2023 season ahead but could not confirm his new professional contract.

"It happened in the last few weeks, so that has changed my perspective on things.

"I can't confirm anything yet, but I've definitely got a massive year ahead of me next year."