Tour of Southland riders vying to challenge 3x Champ Vink

The Tour of Southland is a journey of strength, comradery and pain. That journey got underway with the street race in Invercargill today with Masters rider Glen Haden taking out the stage.

But there’s still one man they’re all gunning down - Michael Vink. The three time champion is a mainstay of this tour.

“My fondest memories are of coming here as a kid and being beaten and being dropped…and those are the ones I never forget,” Vink said.

While it’s no secret he’s gunning for a fourth title in five years, there’s one thing he’s keeping close to his chest.

“I can’t confirm anything yet, but I’ve definitely got a massive year ahead of me next year. It happened in the last few weeks so that has changed my perspective on things,” Vink said.

1 News Sports Reporter Michelle Prendiville spoke with a number of sources at the Tour of Southland headquarters who said that Vink has actually signed with a top World tour team.

If he didn’t already have a target on his back, he does now.

Ara Pro Racing team manager Henk Vogels says Vink has it tough with big competition wanting to overcome him.

“He’s obviously the stand out rider here. There's a lot of other bike riders in this field who are keen to knock him off his perch so we're keen to join in on the fun,” Vogels said.

It’s a kind of fun international riders are getting in on for the first time in two years.

Vogels, a former Tour de France rider, has brought over his Australian UCI Continental team, ARA Pro Racing.

“If they’re not awake they’re asleep. They’ll be out the back and if they’re not they’ll be up the front…pretty good maths.”

Maths that paid off for a Masters rider with Haden taking line honours in stage one’s street race.

They yellow jersey though ending up with Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ben Oliver thanks to his prologue time.