Tour of Southland grind something a little new for two riders

Coast to Coast stars Sam Manson and Sam Clark are used to an all-out slog across the country, but the Tour of Southland is a different kind of grind, eight stages in just seven days.

It's the first time multi-sport star Manson is taking on New Zealand's premier cycling event.

"Sam Clark talked me into coming into store of Southland," Manson said.

"Basically saying you've got to do it's gonna be great for your riding, it's going to be great for Coast to Coast."

For Manson, that's the ticket he needs after falling agonisingly short of winning the event many times.

Clark on the other hand has won the Coast to Coast four times, and this year will be his third time competing in the Tour of Southland.

"The Coast to Coast, they call it the longest day and it's a very, very long day but it's just one day and it's over and done with," Clark said.

"By the time you finish after one stage into Southland, you've got to go - 'right, that was hard! I guess we do it again tomorrow!'"

Clark shared his pre-race breakfast with 1News before Stage 3 - a mountain of rice he likes to call "Mount Everice!"

Fueling up was key for the riders heading into the 144km stage from Riverton to Te Anau, proving to be the first major test of this year's race.

A big day in the wind made the climb up Blackmount hill extra challenging, but in the end, it was rookie Zakk Patterson (Base Solutions Racing) who won a bunch sprint on the Te Anau lakefront, with overnight leader Boris Clark (Quality Foods Southland) retaining his slim advantage in a tight general classification.