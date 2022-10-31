Wellington rail protesters will halt action in order to meet Wood

By Jessica Swan
Source: 1News

Restore Passenger Rail protesters have told 1News they will stop protests in the capital in order to meet with Transport Minister Michael Wood.

It comes after weeks of commuter disruption in the capital and multiple arrests. In the most recent incident protesters hung a banner on a gantry that said "Michael Wood we need to talk".

In a letter to the protest group, Wood said the actions of the groups were totally unacceptable and were "not only frustrating the public, but potentially endangering lives".

"You are undermining your own cause when we should be working to build public support for future rail investment."

Wood said while the government has had positive engagement with many rail advocates, he will only be willing to consider a request to meet once "deplorable disruptions to commuters" stops.

Restore Passenger Rail have said they are pleased with the offer to meet, and acknowledge the government’s investment in rail after decades of neglect.

However, spokesperson James Cockle also said if they meet with the Minister, they will implore him to go further and restore passenger rail for both the climate and people.

The group also rejected claims their actions were undermining their cause.

"We would not normally stoop to personal insults but I must highlight that he has described our actions as 'idiotic' and 'dangerous'.

"On the contrary, in light of the climate emergency we are in, he is showing a level of neglect as transport minister that is idiotic and dangerous."

