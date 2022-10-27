Rail protesters in custody after latest Wellington disruption

A group of Restore Passenger Rail protesters have been taken into custody after they blocked traffic on State Highway 1 in Johnsonville after hanging a banner on a gantry.

Restore Passenger Rail protesters hang a banner from a SH1 gantry. (Source: 1News)

The banner was tied to the steel structure that goes over the motorway and reads "Micheal Wood we need to talk."

Police say charges are being considered for those in custody.

SH1 near Johnsonville has now been reopened and traffic is free-flowing.

The protesters said in a statement they want to present their submission to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee by Zoom from the top of the gantry.

"We're speaking to the committee from a signage gantry rather than a comfortable meeting room, to wake the Government up to the urgent need for climate action," they said.

However, the Transport Select Committee agreed not to hear from Restore Passenger Rail while they are engaging in illegal activity, according to National MP Simeon Brown.

Brown also took a swipe at the protesters, having a sign that reads "stop blocking motorways", on his table at the meeting.

Today's action is just the latest motorway blockage by the group. The recent protests have caused headaches for Wellingtonians who have had to deal with major traffic delays as a result.

