Protesters block city-bound traffic on Wellington’s Transmission Gully

Source: 1News

Protesters who want regional passenger rail services in NZ restored are once again disrupting the travels plans of people in and near Wellington.

This time, members of the group have blocked city-bound traffic on Wellington's Transmission Gully at Judgeford, Porirua.

Around a dozen people are sitting on the road as a large line of traffic mounts up.

Protesters block traffic on Transmission Gully

Protesters block traffic on Transmission Gully (Source: 1News)

The group has carried out other protests in Wellington over the past week or so.

"Police are responding, however motorists using the road should expect delays," authorities said in a statement.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and JusticeTransport

Popular Stories

1

Sean Wainui's widow Paige remembers rugby star, a year after his death

2

Scientists make new Covid variant with 80% kill rate in mice

3

James Corden banned by owner of famous New York restaurant

4

Protesters block city-bound traffic on Wellington’s Transmission Gully

5

2022 Silver Scroll music award winner revealed

Latest Stories

Entertainer accused of sexual assault gives evidence in own defence

Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?

Tonga survive RLWC scare against PNG with wild last-gasp winner

Charge laid after man critically injured in Christchurch assault

Salami shares the spoils with pork snarlers at NZ sausage awards

Related Stories

Charge laid after man critically injured in Christchurch assault

Waikato bakeries burgled, Auckland tech store ram-raided

Entertainer accused of sexual assault gives evidence in own defence

One person in critical condition after Christchurch assault