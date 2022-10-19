Protesters block city-bound traffic on Wellington’s Transmission Gully

Protesters who want regional passenger rail services in NZ restored are once again disrupting the travels plans of people in and near Wellington.

This time, members of the group have blocked city-bound traffic on Wellington's Transmission Gully at Judgeford, Porirua.

Around a dozen people are sitting on the road as a large line of traffic mounts up.

Protesters block traffic on Transmission Gully (Source: 1News)

The group has carried out other protests in Wellington over the past week or so.

"Police are responding, however motorists using the road should expect delays," authorities said in a statement.