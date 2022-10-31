Mahuta targets Russian defence, security sectors in new sanctions

The list of imposed sanctions on more than 1200 individuals and entities of supporters of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has today grown as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta announced a new batch, this time focusing on the Russian defence and security sectors.

Putin’s proposed referendum on whether parts of occupied Ukraine should join Russia would be “an escalation”, says NZ’s Foreign Minister. (Source: 1News)

"Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and its continued acts of aggression are enabled by its extensive military-industrial network, which is made up of a large web of protagonists,” Mahuta said in a statement.

“Today we are sanctioning 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defence entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organisation and its senior commanders.

“They include executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms, as well as members of neo-Nazi paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries.

According to the Guardian, the once secretive Wagner Group has become a "increasingly public extension of Russia's military effort in Ukraine". It was established in 2014 to support pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's east.

According to the Guardian, its founder has close links to President Vladimir Putin.

Also sanctioned are Russian disinformation outlets including the InfoRos news agency and cyber operation run by Russia’s military intelligence, and the Crimea-based propaganda outlet NewsFront.

“By targeting these individuals and groups, Aotearoa New Zealand is making clear its condemnation of those who play a role in facilitating Russia’s illegal and unjustified actions in Ukraine. Continued reports of indiscriminate attacks and widespread damage on civilian targets by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine is deeply concerning.

“The Russian Federation supported by its defence sector is responsible for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is a grave breach of international law. Aotearoa New Zealand is particularly concerned by Russia’s recent attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine,” Mahuta said.

NZ's sanctions on Russia include:

• Banned exports to Russian and Belarusian military and security forces.

• Suspended diplomatic consultations with Russia.

• Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which we have passed sanctions targeting (Including those announced today):

o Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle.

o Senior leadership of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

o All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council).

o More than 230 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, Belarusian defence entities.

o 104 oligarchs and close family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government.

o 19 financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank.

o 14 individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine.

o 35 Belarusian leaders.

o Almost 100 Russian-directed leaders in the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics and occupied Ukrainian regions.

• Banned all Russian and Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from NZ.

Trade measures

• Implemented a 35% tariff on all Russian imports to NZ (this was due to expire in November but has been extended to 2025 to align with other sanctions).

• Banned the import of Russian gold into NZ.

• Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines).

• Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal.

• Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia.

• Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods.