Govt announces community fund to strengthen NZ's social cohesion

Source: 1News

The Government has announced the creation of a community fund as part of its efforts to help strengthen New Zealand's social cohesion.

It says social cohesion isn't experienced equally by all groups. As a result, Te Korowai Whetū Social Cohesion works to create a community where everyone is included equitably and valued in society.

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan says the Government is delivering on recommendations in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 mosques attacks.

Radhakrishnan said it's about ensuring New Zealand is a place where everyone feels connected, respected and safe.

She said community initiatives play an important part in bringing people together and breaking down social barriers.

"Whether it be sports days, A&P shows or cultural events. We are launching a community fund to support groups to do more of what strengthens our communities."

Radhakrishnan said the criteria for receiving the fund is relatively broad in order to reach as many different communities as possible.

"Really it's about different initiatives that bring people together and strengthen social cohesion, social connection."

She said social cohesion in Aotearoa is a collective effort and many groups and organisations have roles to play.

"Everyone has a role to play including government, communities, NGOs and the private sector. The tools released today will help guide our collective action."

New ZealandSocial IssuesTerrorismChristchurch and CanterburyPolitics

Popular Stories

1

ANZ warns house prices will fall at least 27%

2

Jacinda Ardern's electorate office attacked

3

Fair Pay Agreements Bill passes third reading in Parliament

4

Caring for Elvis 'was like looking after a newborn baby'

5

Influencers released from Iran 'extremely relieved' to be with family

Latest Stories

Opinion: Auckland First XV schools deliver blunt message to NZR

Woman arrested after Ardern's electorate office attacked

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

Scott Robertson: I'm here and ready for the All Blacks job

Investigators raid home of Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak

Related Stories

Woman arrested after Ardern's electorate office attacked

Fair Pay Agreements Bill passes third reading in Parliament

Govt updates travel warnings for Iran amid violent protests

Christchurch students speak out over sexual assaults, rape in survey