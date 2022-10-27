Govt announces community fund to strengthen NZ's social cohesion

The Government has announced the creation of a community fund as part of its efforts to help strengthen New Zealand's social cohesion.

It says social cohesion isn't experienced equally by all groups. As a result, Te Korowai Whetū Social Cohesion works to create a community where everyone is included equitably and valued in society.

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan says the Government is delivering on recommendations in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 mosques attacks.

Radhakrishnan said it's about ensuring New Zealand is a place where everyone feels connected, respected and safe.

She said community initiatives play an important part in bringing people together and breaking down social barriers.

"Whether it be sports days, A&P shows or cultural events. We are launching a community fund to support groups to do more of what strengthens our communities."

Radhakrishnan said the criteria for receiving the fund is relatively broad in order to reach as many different communities as possible.

"Really it's about different initiatives that bring people together and strengthen social cohesion, social connection."

She said social cohesion in Aotearoa is a collective effort and many groups and organisations have roles to play.

"Everyone has a role to play including government, communities, NGOs and the private sector. The tools released today will help guide our collective action."