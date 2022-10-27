Charges after 16-year-old killed in August Invercargill crash

A 17-year-old has been charged following an August crash in Invercargill which killed a 16-year-old.

The victim was taken to hospital after the August 1 crash but died the next morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nith St and Bowmont St in the city's centre.

The 17-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid and charged with reckless driving causing death.

Police said they would like to thank those who came forward with information to help with the investigation.

"Police would also like to acknowledge the parents and family of the 16-year-old victim at this very difficult time."