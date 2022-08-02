One person dies following Invercargill crash

Source: 1News

One person has died today after a crash in Invercargill on Monday afternoon.

The intersection of Nith Street and Bowmont Street, Invercargill.

The intersection of Nith Street and Bowmont Street, Invercargill. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said the person was taken to hospital following the crash but they died early on Tuesday morning.

The crash took place at the intersection of Nith Street and Bowmont Street in the city's centre at around 5.50pm on Monday.

Police are appealing to the public for information about the crash.

"A second person who left the scene prior to police arrival has since been located and is assisting the investigation team," police said in a statement.

"Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or who observed a 1988, blue Mitsubishi Mirage in the Newfield area around 4:30pm, or in the vicinity of Nith and Bowmont streets prior to the crash."

Information can be provided via 105, quoting file number 220802/5735.

