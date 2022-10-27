All Blacks: Tuivasa-Sheck, Perofeta to start v Japan

The All Blacks have unsurprisingly rolled out a different look for their opening Test of their Northern Tour, although it's given two Blues stars their first starts in the black jersey.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. (Source: Getty)

Coach Ian Foster named his side to take on Japan in Tokyo on Saturday evening after a rocky build-up which saw several players - the most recent being Leicester Fainga'anuku - become unavailable.

In response, Foster has shaken things up in the backline with starts for Blues trio Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Perofeta - the latter two earning their first start in black.

Providing some stability and continuity to the backline employed by Foster this season will be Richie Mo'unga at first-five and Caleb Clarke on the left wing.

The side also features the return of Anton Lienert-Brown as midfield cover after the 56-Test midfielder missed the start of the international season due to a shoulder injury.

Stephen Perofeta makes his All Blacks debut. (Source: Photosport)

In the forwards, veterans Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick and captain Sam Cane all feature in an otherwise lesser-used pack averaging 22 caps between them.

“This Northern Tour is going to be huge,” said Foster. “We see four incredibly tough Tests ahead and this one against Japan will ask some serious questions of us.

“We want to show that we are ready to respond. We want to show that we have put in the work required to lift our game even further after the Rugby Championship.

“We have a lot of respect for Japanese rugby, the fans and the culture of this country as a whole. What an exciting way to kick off the next part of our journey as a group.”

Saturday's match kicks off at 6:50pm.

All Blacks vs Japan, Saturday 29 October, 6:50pm, Tokyo

All Blacks: 15. Stephen Perofeta, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Finlay Christie, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Tuupou Vaa'i, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. George Bower

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. David Havili, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown