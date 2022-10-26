US seek home-away-from-home in NZ for FIFA Women's World Cup

The 2023 FIFA World Cup represents a chance to enhance the USA's legacy in women's football.

That's why they're leaving no stone unturned in their search for a team base in New Zealand for next year's tournament.

USA Women's Team Manager Ryan Dell spent today exploring Wellington following the confirmation they'll play the Netherlands in the Capital, in a rematch of the 2019 final.

"The USA women have never played a game in New Zealand so we are excited to do that in 2023," says Dell.

"Being here in New Zealand the people have been so welcoming to our head coach Vlatko Andonovski our entire delegation throughout the draw, we feel very fortunate."

Even luckier for Wellington is it's proximity to facilities the team would use, like the Wellington Phoenix's $100 million training ground in Upper Hutt. It's a major selling point for the Americans.

Dell says travel time between facilities and stadiums had been an issue at previous tournaments for the four-time world champions.

"We don't have to go venue hopping which is something we had to do in France and Canada.

"I think that'll be a big benefit to have one location for our team which we haven't been able to do in previous world cups," says Dell.

What the USA has been able to do at previous world cups is bring in passionate fans to host countries.

"We had about 25,000 fans in France so that shows the positive following we have for the women's national team.

"New Zealand is an incredible destination for Americans to come see, it's an easy flight from Los Angeles compared to a lot of other destinations in Europe, I think they'll be here loud and proud."

It's a sentiment USA men's great Alexi Lalas has backed up.

“If you’re going to come for America, you best not miss," says Lalas.

"We are ready, bring it on next summer when it comes to the World Cup from a US perspective, as we go for an unprecedented third in a row, whether it’s men’s or women’s, something that’s never been done."

Dell says a decision around where they'll base themselves in Aotearoa will be made next month.