Inside Qatar's fan zone, where one beer costs $22

Qatar has launched its official fan zone, with room for 40,000 football supporters, but it won't come cheap for those wanting a beer.

A 500ml can of Budweiser - the tournament's official beer - costs 50 Qatari Riyals, around $22.30. A non-alcohol beer costs $13.40 and water is $4.50.

Food and other non-alcoholic drinks will be available at the fan zone, which will screen all matches.

Earlier this week, Budweiser stands at the eight stadiums were moved to less prominent spots.

Qatar consented when launching its historic hosting bid in 2009 to respect FIFA's commercial partnerships, including the long-established Budweiser deal that was renewed 11 years ago with brewer AB InBev through the 2022 tournament.

A compromise on beer sales in Qatar was announced only in September and allowed for beer with alcohol to be served before and after games in the stadium perimeter. Only alcohol-free Bud Zero can be served during games and within the stadium bowl.

Champagne, wines and spirits as well as beer will be served at stadium restaurants and lounges for corporate hospitality clients. Fans staying in most high-end hotels and three cruise ships hired by organisers as floating hotels for the tournament can also buy a range of alcoholic drinks.