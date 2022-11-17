FIFA World Cup Group F: Belgium, Croatia to battle for top spot

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia

Belgium boast the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku among their ranks. (Source: Photosport)

Their golden generation might be in the twilight of their careers, but Belgium remains a team capable of beating anyone on their day.

They are after all, the world’s second ranked side.

Many of the household Belgian names like Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku return for the 2022 edition with some exciting young talent emerging through Charles De Ketelaere and Jeremy Doku.

It seems for nearly the past decade Belgium have gone into every major tournament as dark horses, but in Qatar they should no longer be considered a surprise package, their opponents will be all too aware of the Red Devils quality.

On paper Belgium’s challengers to top Group F will be 2018 World Cup runners up, Croatia.

Four years on many of the team’s heroes remain, including the evergreen Luka Modric.

They’ve unearthed some gems too on their way back to another World Cup through Josko Gvardiol and Luka Sucic.

This is a highly experienced squad full of veterans which will make them wily competitors in Qatar.

I don’t see them repeating a run into the final again, but they’ll make a good fist of it in Qatar and will prove to be a difficult opposition for anyone.

Group F promises to showcase some highly entertaining encounters, with underdogs Morocco and Canada no push overs either.

The North Africans have plenty of firepower to shock the likes of Belgium and Croatia with one of their best sides in recent years.

Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Yassine Bounou and Youssef En-Nesyri are all regulars in their European clubs while this year Morocco has also been able to call on Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech who has been convinced out of international retirement.

But it must be said Canada’s recent rise has been even more impressive, 36 years since their last and only World Cup.

The North Americans shocked the footballing world by topping CONCACAF qualification above the much more fancied Mexico, USA and Costa Rica.

While they’re the least likely to qualify from Group F players like Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Lille’s Jonathan David can trouble any defence.

Players to watch:

Kevin de Bruyne will be at the heart of everything for Belgium. (Source: Photosport)

Belgium: Every move this Belgian team does on the pitch in Qatar will go through Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne. The midfielder is one of the world’s best and will look to combine with longtime teammates Lukaku and Hazard.

Croatia: At 37, most footballers would be watching the World Cup from home, not playing in it but that’s not the case with Luka Modric. His game has become even more refined with the years. If Croatia make it far again at this tournament it’ll likely be through Modric. Form is temporary but class is permanent.

Morocco: Hakim Ziyech will be the headline act for the Atlas Lions in Qatar. But keep an eye out for Barcelona youth product Ez Abde who could make a big impact at this FIFA World Cup.

Canada: He was the first Canadian to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich, but now could Alphonso Davies give Canada their first goal or even first points in World Cup history?