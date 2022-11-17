FIFA World Cup Group H: Portugal seek revenge on 2018 foes Uruguay

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

Portugal and Uruguay meet in the group stage, having faced each other in the round of 16 four years ago. (Source: Photosport)

If Group G was one of the more straightforward groups, Group H is probably the least.

All four nations have the quality to make it to the next round despite Uruguay and Portugal’s history and status.

Like Lionel Messi, this will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth and likely last FIFA World Cup appearance at 37.

Arguably football’s greatest goal scorer, he arrives in Qatar under a massive media storm after claiming Manchester United and manager Erik Ten Hag are conspiring to force him from the club.

The forward has been struggling for game time this season but Ronaldo will have no problem feeling important for Portugal as he leads a strong squad into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao offer a potent supporting act in a team that could do a lot of damage in Qatar.

Two-time champions Uruguay have also named an impressive squad as they look to repeat the efforts of 2010 where they finished third.

Luis Suarez was part of that team and 12 years later he’s one of the veterans in a side that could turn some heads in Qatar.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez will take part in his fourth World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

International teammate Edinson Cavani is also there, as is Liverpool striker Darwin Nuñez.

Spoilt for choice up front, Uruguay also holds some interesting options elsewhere with Federico Valverde looking to bring his scintillating form at Real Madrid to the national team.

Adding to that, Rodrigo Bentacur from Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino and Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo round out a solid outfit. You’re looking at another dark horse option here.

Uruguay’s placement in Group H alongside Ghana also rekindles memories of that heart stopping and controversial 2010 quarter-final.

Ghana will be seeking revenge over Uruguay after being on the verge of becoming the first African nation in history to make the tournament’s semi-finals, only to be denied by Luis Suarez’ hand and a penalty shootout.

In 2022, Ghana certainly have the quality to make the knockout stages again with their chances helped by the recent international switches of Tariq Lamptey and Iñaki Williams.

South Korea caused a major upset in 2018 when they beat Germany, so can they repeat their giant-killing efforts in Qatar?

Judging by the attacking options at their disposal, the answer is yes.

Son Heung-min is the unequivocal star of this South Korean team and is the best Asian footballer in the world right now.

His recent fractured eye socket should not prevent him from leading the dangerous attack that also includes Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan and the highly rated Lee Kang-in.

Players to watch:

Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo will be key figures for Portugal in Qatar. (Source: Photosport)

Portugal: Cometh the hour, cometh the man, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a career on appearing in the big moments and the 2022 FIFA World Cup promises to be no different. But unlike other editions, he might not have to do all the heavy lifting he has previously had to do, given Portugal’s star-studded team this time around. That freedom could make for a spectacular last dance for Ronaldo.

Uruguay: He’s made a habit of scoring some spectacular goals for Real Madrid and Federico Valverde will be a threat in the sky blue of Uruguay. Aggressive, mobile, and versatile, wherever Valverde is deployed on the field he will be sure to make himself a menace. The epitome of Uruguayan football and their newest star.

Ghana: Iñaki Williams only switched his international allegiance to Ghana this year after debuting for Spain in a friendly in 2016. A pacey forward who has been recorded reaching speeds of 35.71km/h, Williams can terrorise defences. Qatar 2022 promises to be a special tournament for the Williams family, with younger brother Nico named in the Spanish squad too.

South Korea: He’s one of the biggest names currently in world football and Son Heung-min is the absolute leader of this South Korean team. Arguably the greatest talent the Asian nation has produced, the Spurs attacker will do everything in his power to lead South Korea to out of Group H.