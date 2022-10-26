Kiri Allan slams NZR for 'disgraceful' rugby schedule clash

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan has come out firing at New Zealand Rugby, saying a schedule clash between the All Blacks and Black Ferns this weekend is "disgraceful".

Kiri Allan.

Allan took to social media to respond to news this afternoon that NZR had admitted they "did not take into account" the possibility of the All Blacks and Black Ferns playing at the same time this weekend.

“I’ll be supporting our Black Ferns this weekend in Whangārei," Allan wrote.

"But NZ Rugby, this clash was avoidable, and frankly, disgraceful."

Allan then took a parting jab at the governing body, saying they should seek advice from the team organising the FIFA Women's World Cup on how to treat women's sport following their successful draw in Auckland on Saturday evening.

"For tips on how to plan a world standard women's World Cup, suggest you take some tips from FIFA World Cup who set the standard last [weekend] with their draw.”

The Black Ferns line up for the national anthems against Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

NZR said they tried to get the time of the All Blacks' Test in Tokyo on Saturday changed after realising it kicks off 40 minutes before the Black Ferns' quarterfinal - a fixture that was set in stone for months prior by World Cup organisers regardless of what seed the Black Ferns earned for the knockout stages.

"Unfortunately, when Japan Rugby set the kick-off time for the All Blacks Test, NZR did not take into account the Rugby World Cup stipulation that the host nation [the Black Ferns] would play in the Quarterfinal 2 time slot regardless of pool results and may inadvertently cause a clash," NZR said in a statement.

"There was never an intent to overshadow the Rugby World Cup in any way and New Zealand Rugby is delighted with how New Zealanders have embraced not only the Black Ferns but the tournament as a whole."

Sports Minister Grant Robertson said he expected "better from New Zealand Rugby", while National's deputy leader Nicola Willis said it was a "wasted opportunity".

