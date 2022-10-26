NZR didn't 'take into account' All Blacks, Black Ferns clash

New Zealand Rugby have acknowledged they "did not take into account" the possibility of the All Blacks and Black Ferns playing at the same time this weekend.

Rugby fans will be torn this Saturday for who to watch with a scheduling clash seeing the All Blacks opening their Northern Tour against Japan at 6:50pm NZT in Tokyo before the Black Ferns play their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangārei.

Critics have slammed NZR for the clash with Rugby World Cup organisers stating for months that should the Black Ferns have made the quarterfinals of this year's tournament, they would always have played in the second quarterfinal at 7:30pm on Saturday regardless of their seeding.

NZR hadn't spoken on the matter until this afternoon when they released a statement admitting the mistake.

"Unfortunately, when Japan Rugby set the kick-off time for the All Blacks Test, NZR did not take into account the Rugby World Cup stipulation that the host nation [the Black Ferns] would play in the Quarterfinal 2 time slot regardless of pool results and may inadvertently cause a clash," the body wrote.

"There was never an intent to overshadow the Rugby World Cup in any way and New Zealand Rugby is delighted with how New Zealanders have embraced not only the Black Ferns but the tournament as a whole."

Despite admitting their error, NZR said their hands are tied when it comes to changing the All Blacks' Test time.

"NZR did make a request to Japan Rugby to move the kick-off time but we respect the reasons provided for not being able to shift the time.

"We know the scheduling clash is not ideal but fans are still able to watch and support the Black Ferns and the All Blacks.

"We encourage New Zealanders to keep up their inspiring support of the Black Ferns as they continue their journey through what has been a wonderful tournament to date.

"This promises to be an exciting weekend of rugby for our Teams in Black and we look forward to supporting both the Black Ferns and All Blacks this weekend."