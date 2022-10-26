Kayak found in search for missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua

A kayak has been recovered in the search for a missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua.

Kayak file image. (Source: istock.com)

Police said the inflatable kayak matches the description of the one used by the missing man, who is visiting from France.

It was found near the eastern shores, north of the State Highway 33 and State Highway 30 intersection, yesterday afternoon.

Police said this now allows them to narrow the search to an area to the east of Mokoia Island.

Coastguard, Police SAR, and volunteers from LandSAR are due to begin their third day of searching for the man this morning.

The man was reported overdue on Monday afternoon and it's believed he was paddling in the Mokoia Island area.

Police said they would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man or his kayak, likely at the northern end of the lake, on Monday afternoon.