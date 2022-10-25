UK radio presenter dies while presenting live on air

A UK radio host has died on air while presenting his breakfast show, according to the station GenX radio.

GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast host Tim Gough. (Source: GenX Radio)

Tim Gough, 55, was an hour into the show on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped halfway through.

The station said he passed away at 7.50am (local time) from a suspected heart attack.

It announced Gough's death with "great sadness".

ADVERTISEMENT

"He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, brother, sister, and son," it said in a statement.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.

Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum.

Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.

RIB buddy. x — GenX Radio Suffolk (@genxradiouk) October 24, 2022

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show.

"He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk.

"The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."