UK radio presenter dies while presenting live on air

A UK radio host has died on air while presenting his breakfast show, according to the station GenX radio.
Tim Gough, 55, was an hour into the show on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped halfway through.
The station said he passed away at 7.50am (local time) from a suspected heart attack.
It announced Gough's death with "great sadness".
"He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, brother, sister, and son," it said in a statement.
"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show.
"He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk.
"The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."