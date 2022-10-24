Fire crews, helicopter contain vegetation fire in Canterbury

Source: 1News

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) have contained a large vegetation fire threatening properties in Kirwee near Christchurch.

FENZ were alerted to the vegetation fire at 12.05pm and sent crews from four brigades as well as a helicopter. The command unit from Christchurch was also dispatched.

At 1.15pm fire crews from Kirwee, Darfield, West Melton and Rolleston Volunteer Fire Brigades arrived at the scene.

At 1.30pm firefighters successfully confined the blaze to a hedge on the property.

"Crews are now mopping up and making sure that the fire is not going to reignite. One house and a shed were close to the hedge but were saved thanks to the efforts of the 11 crews and the helicopter pilot," Fire and Emergency Group Manager Al Hutt said.

Nobody was injured and St John did not attend the scene.

New Zealand

