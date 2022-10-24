Eight youths arrested following 90km pursuit

Eight youths have been arrested following a police pursuit that started in Thames and ended in South Auckland - stretching 90km - during the early hours of the morning.

(Source: Supplied)

At 3.30am today police in Thames observed two suspicious vehicles, a Subaru and Toyota, that sped off when they saw the police. Police didn't stop or pursue the vehicles but monitored them with the Eagle helicopter.

At least one of the vehicles was reported stolen, police confirmed.

The Subaru was spiked while going north near SH1 where five occupants abandoned the vehicle and got into the Toyota.

The vehicle continued north until it was spiked on SH1 at the Papakura junction.

It continued on and exited the motorway at Takanini where eight occupants, all youths, abandoned the car and fled the scene.

Four were quickly caught by patrols and another four were located at a nearby address.

All eight youths were arrested and youth aid referrals will be made, police said.

Another long-distance chase also occurred early this morning, starting in West Auckland and ending in Waikato.

At 2am a Honda with a stolen license plate failed to stop for police on Maioro St, Wesley.

Police did not pursue, instead using the Eagle helicopter, which monitored the feeling vehicle as it made its way south via the Hillsborough Road on-ramp.

Police say the vehicle travelled south onto SH1 then SH2 through rural roads before it was eventually spiked in Waitakaruru in Waikato.

The vehicle's two occupants attempted to flee into the mangroves but were located shortly after and arrested.

One Auckland man aged in his 30s is set to appear before the courts today.