11-year-old among 15 youths arrested in Auckland stolen car chases

Fifteen youngsters aged between 11 and 16 years of age were arrested during a spate of fleeing driver incidents involving stolen vehicles in Auckland overnight.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said the first incident happened near Papakura around 11:20pm.

The vehicle was stopped after spikes were deployed near Manurewa.

"Another stolen vehicle was sighted on the south-western motorway, around 11.28pm, and was eventually concluded near Māngere," police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third incident happened around 1am after police say a stolen vehicle was spotted near Grey Lynn.

Read More Thousands of charges laid against youth offenders over retail crimes

"It was sighted along with another vehicle near Parnell and both failed to stop and fled on the north western motorway.

"One vehicle was later stopped back in Parnell, with the other in the New Lynn area."

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says staff used "appropriate tactics" in all the chases.

"Inquiries will be ongoing into the fleeing driver incidents, with appropriate enforcement action being taken as a result," he said.

"Police continue to engage our partner agencies around young people we are identifying in offending, as they work to try and address the drivers behind their offending."