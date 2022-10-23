Unseasonably balmy Labour Weekend sun over Christchurch

Much of the country is in for blue skies this afternoon, with MetService forecasting Christchurch will reach a high of 24 degrees - six degrees higher than the average of 18 Celsius for this time of year.

The Ice Cream Charlie truck at its home base, at Victoria Square Christchurch. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Blenheim was also scheduled to match Christchurch's high this afternoon.

One particularly thrilled Canterbury business owner was Tim McIsaac, the owner of Ice Cream Charlie.

He said his ice cream truck, which was permanently parked at Victoria Square park, had been flat-tack already today.

"Ice cream is hugely and very happily defined by the weather. So our sales completely skyrocket on a blue sky day, versus on a rainy day we don't even open."

A ☀️ day in store for most today with balmy maximum temperatures in the 20s for many across the country. Enjoy the fine weather but don't forget your hat, sunnies and sunscreen! https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR pic.twitter.com/DPaPQTFxui — MetService (@MetService) October 22, 2022

McIsaac said the region's weather had been a bit mixed recently, so he was looking forward to a busy spell.

"That really does push people away from the ice cream stand when it's all of a sudden 5 degrees.

"But on the absolute opposite side of the spectrum, we get random [beautiful] days like today."

MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said reaching a high of 24C at this time of year would be unusually warm for Christchurch.

He advised people in Christchurch to enjoy the sun while they could, as a southerly tomorrow afternoon was expected to see temperatures drop, with rain spreading north from the lower parts of the South Island.

"This ridge of high-pressure weather today retracts back to the North Island tomorrow, so the North Island can enjoy some settled weather tomorrow.

"We've got showers developing in Fiordland - cloud's starting to increase, so enjoy the weather while you can."

Heavy rain and strong wind watches are in place for parts of Westland, Fiordland and Southland, while snow may fall on Arthur's and Porters Passes tomorrow.

