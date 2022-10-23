Stabbing second trauma in months for St Heliers store

A councillor for the Auckland suburb of St Heliers says a stabbing at a local convenience store is the second traumatic incident staff have had to deal with in less than three months.

A customer was injured in a random and unprovoked knife attack at the Four Square shop on St Heliers Road at about half past seven last night.

Ōrākei Ward Councillor Desley Simpson said she has reached out to the owners to offer her support.

It has only been a few months since the store was targeted by would-be thieves in August, she said.

"It had its door smashed. Burglars entered the store but were thwarted by the fog cannons."

Simpson has held her role for six years and been part of the beachside community for much longer, and said there have been about 11 ram raids and burglaries in St Heliers over the last three months.

"St Heliers is a tiny little seaside village, almost at the end of Tamaki Drive.

"It just didn't have this kind of thing happening for years and years and years, and all of a sudden we have noticed a huge increase in anti-social behaviour."

Simpson said it seems many people aren't getting the social service help they clearly need.

"I am worried for the businesses. I'm hopeful though that our community don't want evil to triumph over good and that they will continue that support.

"It bothers me, of course it bothers me, but I'm just hoping our community will step up."

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the stabbing.

