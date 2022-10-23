Drunk man arrested after Auckland convenience store stabbing

A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a convenience store in Auckland’s St Heliers last night.
Police responded to the incident at 7.30pm following reports of an intoxicated man running around a convenience store with a knife.
The man allegedly attacked two people with a knife, leaving one person with minor injuries.
Police arrested the man, who is in his 20s. He will appear in court tomorrow.
ADVERTISEMENT
It comes after another stabbing killed one person in Wattle Downs, Manakau this morning.
Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the deadly attack. A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder.