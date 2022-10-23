Drunk man arrested after Auckland convenience store stabbing

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a convenience store in Auckland’s St Heliers last night.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police responded to the incident at 7.30pm following reports of an intoxicated man running around a convenience store with a knife.

The man allegedly attacked two people with a knife, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Police arrested the man, who is in his 20s. He will appear in court tomorrow.

It comes after another stabbing killed one person in Wattle Downs, Manakau this morning.

Read More

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the deadly attack. A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Homicide investigation launched after fatal Auckland stabbing

2

Drunk man arrested after Auckland convenience store stabbing

3

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

4

Phillips becomes 'Superman' as NZ stun Aussies at T20 World Cup

5

2 injured, 1 critically, in South Auckland assault

Latest Stories

Auckland celebrates FIFA draw, thrilled to host champions USA

Tauranga Port worker paves way for others to get better conditions

Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Drunk man arrested after Auckland convenience store stabbing

Nottingham Forest shocks Liverpool in 1-0 win

Related Stories

Lorde, Taylor Swift Auckland collaborator shares favourite songs

Fire on sixth floor balcony of Auckland City Mission contained

2 injured, 1 critically, in South Auckland assault

Second person arrested in homicide of Flaxmere 'gentle giant'