Spice Girl Mel B reportedly engaged to boyfriend of 3 years

Spice Girl Mel B is reportedly engaged, according to a close source.

Mel B. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

British tabloid The Sun reported the singer, 47, said yes after her hairdresser boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, popped the question on Wednesday.

McPhee, 36, proposed to the singer with a £100,000 (NZ$197,000) diamond ring.

Melanie Brown, known as 'Scary Spice', has spoken openly about her past abusive relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The source close to the singer told The Sun that Brown was "so happy and this is such a big deal for her because she has been though such a lot.

"It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again."